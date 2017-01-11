Third Suspect Arrested in Murder Case

A third suspect, Jimmie Lee Winkles, 23, has been arrested for the murder of a 35 year-old man in Forsyth County last week.

Winkles was found at his home on Banks County and taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and felony.

Two other suspects, 32-year-old Tonya Tidwell, of Forsyth County, and 29-year-old Ryan Spark, were arrested Saturday.

The trio is accused of murdering David Eric Guice, who was found on Odyssey Trail.

All three are being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit has processed the scene for evidence and transported the body to its crime lab to determine the cause of death.