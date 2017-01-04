The Linde Group to invest $40 million in Cook County

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that The Linde Group, a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial gases, will create 35 jobs and invest $40 million in a custom-engineered air separation plant in Cook County.

“Georgia’s continued economic development, both on the state and local level, will continue to provide The Linde Group with the necessary resources to expand operations and undergo immense growth,” said Deal. “Our prime location and a workforce that is second to none will allow Linde to increase its overall production and reach a broader customer base across the Southeast. I look forward to Linde deepening its economic footprint in Georgia with this new Adel facility.”

Headquartered in Munich, The Linde Group produces and sells atmospheric gases such as argon, liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen for a variety of industries including health care, food processing and metal manufacturing.

“Linde is committed to investing for growth in the Americas,” said Pat Murphy, president of Linde Americas. “We have been expanding the market in the Southeast for several years, and chose the location of the plant based on its proximity to customers and the strong, pro-business environment in Cook County and the City of Adel.”

The new large-scale air separation facility will supplement markets currently supplied by plants in Cartersville and Aiken, S.C. The facility is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

“We are delighted that Linde has chosen to locate in Adel, Georgia,” said Cook County Economic Development Commission Chairman and City of Adel Mayor Buddy Duke. “Linde’s commitment to create 35 jobs and invest $40 million in Cook County will have a strong and positive impact in our community and in our region.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager David Dunagan represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with the Cook County Economic Development Commission and Electric Cities of Georgia.

The Linde Group employs 570 people in 11 plants and other facilities throughout the state. Linde’s top customers in Georgia include poultry processors, soft drink manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals and health care providers.

“We are excited that The Linde Group has chosen Cook County for their new atmospheric gases plant,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Not only will this facility create 35 permanent jobs in Adel, but the additional impact from the construction phase will be significant.”