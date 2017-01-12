The Divisional Round-Madd Man Mark Miller

Let’s talk some football. I actually came here to discuss the NFL playoffs but I would be remiss to not mention what was one of the all-time great college national championship games. A defensive battle in the first half. the game exploded into an offensive tidal wave by the fourth quarter Alabama played a great game but Clemson made the plays needed to win their first championship since 1981. Congratulations Clemson. In last week’s piece I “picked” Clemson.

The college football playoff committee officially awarded the championship trophy to Clemson. However one publication in Alabama, the Muscle Shoals Music Review, voted Alabama the national championship based on the pick play on one of Clemson’s touchdowns. While the fictitious publication doesn’t carry much weight in the sports world, the trophy which will be presented to Alabama in the parking lot of the Florence AL Walmart is quite an impressive sight. It is a three foot tall bronze statue of Duane Allman smoking a joint on the front steps of the recording studio at 3614 Jackson Highway in Muscle Shoals. You might also recall an album by Cher entitled 3614 Jackson Highway. It was recorded at the studio. Coincidentally, Cher was married at one point to Duane’s brother Gregg. She left Gregg Allman for Gene Simmons for obvious reasons but I digress. Alabama is currently changing their official website to reflect 23 national championships as we speak. By Sunday Tide fans will have tee shirts celebrating 26 national championships.

Enough joking, this weekend gives us the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. We get a great matchup of two historic rivals when Green Bay travels to Dallas and faces the Cowboys and rookie duo Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot. Everyone is expecting them to hit the proverbial “rookie wall”. They better hurry. They are running out of time. I predict a Cowboy win in a close game.

Another interesting matchup is the Houston Texan defense with a rejuvenated Jadeveon Clowney against the juggernaut that is the New England Patriots. My money is on, if I actually gambled, the Patriots. In the end, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are well….Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Patriots by double digits.

The other AFC game is the Pittsburg Steelers vs the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m going to take the upset in this one. Big Ben Rothlisberger is so clutch in these kinds of games and KC has a history of finding a way to fall just short. Steelers in a nail biter.

Which brings us to the home team in these parts, the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta faces off with the Seahawks on Saturday. Seattle won a squeaker at home during the regular season with the benefit of a blown call late by the refs. This time the Seahawks are the ones who get to travel the entire length of the country. The Falcons defense is much better now than it was when they previously played. The Atlanta offense is the highest scoring offense in the NFL this season. I’m going with the Falcons to keep the Georgia Jinx at bay for at least one more week. Falcon by a touchdown. Enjoy the playoffs.

