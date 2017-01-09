Susan Amanda Moody, 50, of Rome passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Moody and Charlotte Moody. She was born on July 16, 1966. Susan was of Baptist faith and she enjoyed music, poetry and was an inspiration to many.

Survivors include her mother, Charlotte Moody; her brother, David Moody; her son Douglas Hammett.

A Memorial Service will held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2526 Cedartown Highway, Rome with Pastor Jeff Freeman officiating.

A Memorial Service will held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2526 Cedartown Highway, Rome with Pastor Jeff Freeman officiating.