Slow Start Hurts Men’s Basketball Against West Alabama

A slow start hurt the Hawks, as they lost for only the second time in ten games, 80-67, to Gulf South Conference opponent West Alabama.

After Eric Ross put the Hawks on the board, UWA scored nine straight points before Amonte Potter broke the run with a pair of free throws.

Potter’s free throws made the score 11-4 in favor of the Tigers, who quickly extend their lead, before Alijah Bennett and Yephnick Adelphonse cut their advantage to 15 with 9:27 remaining in the half.

Shorter got as close as ten points on three separate occasions, first off a Cole Birchfield free throw, then later when Damrit Brown converted a jumper.

Phil Taylor cut it to ten once again with 1:16 remaining in the half, before the Tigers ended the period on a 4-0 run, sending the Hawks to the locker room down 14, 40-26.

Ross opened the second half by shaving a point off UWA’s lead, but the home team extended its advantage to more than 20 before Taylor’s layup just after the 17-minute mark.

The Hawks trailed by a substantial margin until back-to-back jumpers by Adelphonse cut the Tigers lead to 16, 60-44, with 8:03 remaining in the game.

Despite trailing by 19, Shorter began to heavily cut into the West Alabama lead just three minutes later. In an 11 second span, a Taylor free throw, Adelphonse jumper, and Bennett three-pointer pulled the Hawks to within 14 points.

With 2:32 left, Cedric Guillaume ‘s free throw made it a 10-point game, and after a West Alabama basket, Phil Taylor again made the deficit 10 points, but the Hawks were unable to cut the lead to single digits.

Trailing 74-64, the Hawks were outscored 6-3 over the final two minutes and fell by 13, 80-67.

The loss drops Shorter to 8-2 overall and 2-2 in the Gulf South Conference. The Tigers improve to 6-4 and earn their first GSC victory of the season.

The Hawks shot only 35.5% and despite shooting 41 free throws, made only 18. West Alabama shot 43.1% from the field and made 27 of 35 free throws. Shorter held an 18-16 advantage on the offensive glass but were outrebounded 48-40 overall.

Taylor led the Hawks with 25 points, and Cole Birchfield hit three three’s en route to a 10-point night. The Tigers Gavin Robinson led all scorers with 33 points.

Shorter will look to get back in the win column on Monday at West Georgia. Tipoff of the GSC matchup between the Hawks and Wolves is set for 4 p.m. est from Carrollton, Georgia.