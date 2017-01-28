Six Local Students are semi-finalists for Governor’s Honors

Six sophomores and juniors from Floyd County high schools have advanced to the semi-finals in the Governor’s Honors program. These dedicated students are competing for the opportunity to go to school during the summer as part of the annual state program. Advancing to state interviews are Rylee Gailey, a junior at Pepperell High, in agricultural science; Sara Falcitelli, a junior at Model High, in communicative arts; Taylor Nelson, a sophomore at Model High; in chorus; Jackson Couch, a junior at Model High, in science; Zac Mitchell, a sophomore at Coosa High, in theatre; and Elaine Williams, a junior at Armuchee High, in foreign language.

These six were among the fifteen top students from Floyd County selected to advance in the Governor’s Honors selection process to the state level. The semi-finalists were selected from over 3,200 students nominated to the state level for 2017. 1,700 students have been selected as semi-finalists and each will participate in state interviews and auditions.

Governor’s Honors is a four-week summer instructional program designed to provide intellectually gifted and artistically talented high school students with challenging and enriching educational opportunities not usually available during the regular school year. Rising juniors and seniors in Georgia public and private high schools are eligible to be nominated by their teachers to participate in the program. The program is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, so there is no charge for students to attend.

Governor’s Honors will take place on the campus of Berry College for the first time this summer. For four weeks, students will spend the morning in their major area of nomination, exploring topics not usually found in the regular high school classroom. During the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. The curriculum in all the areas is challenging and engaging. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts, and performances.

Major instructional areas are communicative arts (English), foreign languages, mathematics, science, social studies, visual art, theater, music, dance, design, technology, and executive management. Instruction is also provided in four support areas — computers, counseling, library/media, and physical fitness.

Students also select a minor area outside their major area of study. These include all the major instructional areas as well as additional offerings which reflect the interests and abilities of the instructional staff. All performing groups are open to the entire student body and include orchestra, band, chorus, and theater.

Each applicant must go through a very extensive selection process to be invited to participate in the program. Transcripts of grades and records, nomination forms, endorsements and other pertinent information are submitted to substantiate the nominations and the students must interview with a local screening committee.