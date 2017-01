Brandy Diane Grissom, 37 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after she allegedly failed to return or pay for a TV and other home furnishings belonging to Elite Home Rentals.

Reports stated that Grissom rented close to $3,000 in furnishings last June from the rental company.

Reports added that after numerous failed attempts to have Grissom either pay for or return the items the company took out a warrant for her arrest.

Grissom is charged with theft by conversion.