Silver Creek Man Runs From Police, Tries to Hide Drugs

Cedric Dwinell Nicholson, 42 of Silver Creek, was arrested after a police chase on Friday. Reports stated that police attempted to pull him over for improper passing and ignoring a stop sign.

Reports added that Nicholson then attempted to speed away from police in an attempt to get away, before finally being captured on Alford Street.

Police also reported that Nicholson attempted to hide drugs in a wooden garbage container so that police could not find it..

Nicholson is charged with tampering with evidence, purchase of marijuana, speeding, improper passing, two counts of stop sign violations, driving without insurance, concealing identity of vehicle, driving on a suspended license, three counts of failing to run obey traffic devices, obstruction of law enforcement, two counts of running a stop sign, reckless driving, attempting to elude police and marijuana possession,