Silver Creek Man Charged with Hitting Woman in Head

Kevin Wayne Eddy, 40 of Silver Creek, was arrested on Monday after he was accused of striking a 42 year-old woman in the head. Reports stated that the victim had a visible knot on the back of their head.
Eddy is charged with simple battery.
