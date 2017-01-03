Shorter’s Adams named GSC Player of the Week

posted a near triple-double Saturday at West Alabama to earn her fourth career Gulf South Conference Player of the Week honor and first for the season the league announced Tuesday.

For the game, Adams led the Lady Hawks to a 74-62 win, posting her fourth game of the season with 30 points. She also added 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the year, and finished just three steals shy of a triple-double; turning in seven for the game. A total that ranks as the most by a single player in a game this season around the conference. She also added four assists and finished 11-15 from the free throw line.

The point total for the night brought the senior’s season average to 23.6 per game; which moved her back into the top spot in Division II over Western Washington’s Taylor Peacocke (23.5 ppg). While, the rebounds moved her back into the top 5 for DII at 12.3 per game.

On the year, the Scottsboro, Ala. native, also ranks in the top of Division II in free throws, coming in at number three in made attempts with 77, and fourth overall in total attempts with 101.

Adams and Lady Hawks will be back in action Saturday, January 7, when they welcome West Florida to the Winthrop-King Centre for a 2:00pm start.