Shannon Davis, age 47 of Calhoun, died Sunday morning January 08, 2017 at Kindred Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Shannon was born November 29, 1969 in Rome, GA to Charles Bowers and the late Patricia Ann Adams. She was of the Church of God faith. She is preceded in death by her mother Patricia Ann Adams.

Survivors include her father Charles Bowers of Buchannon, GA; one daughter Nichole Dyer and her husband Timothy of Calhoun; one son, Brandon Burkett of Calhoun; one brother, Lee Charles and his wife April of Calhoun and two granddaughters Savannah and Aiyanna Dyer.

Memorial Services will be conducted on Wednesday January 11, 2017 at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Rice officiating.

Family will receive friends prior to the memorial service from 1 to 3 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be recorded online at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com