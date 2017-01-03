Senator David Perdue Announces New Committee Assignments

U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) today announced he will serve on the Armed Services, Banking, Agriculture, and Budget Committees in the 115th Congress. Senator Perdue’s role on these powerful committees will help him better serve the people of Georgia.

“Georgia has a long tradition of representation on both the Senate Armed Services and Agriculture committees. I am humbled to carry on this legacy and will make it my priority to promote our Georgia values on these key committees.”

As a new member of the Armed Services Committee, Senator Perdue will help shape our national defense priorities and play an integral role in overseeing our military installations in Georgia, throughout the country, and around the world.

“The very best of America serves in our armed forces. It is our responsibility to support our military and ensure our troops have the tools they need to protect our homeland and support our allies around the world. We must also look for ways to streamline operations at the Department of Defense so we can dedicate more of our resources to completing our military’s missions and preparing for future challenges.”

Senator Perdue will work on the Banking Committee to roll back harmful regulations that are stifling economic growth and discouraging businesses from accessing capital and creating quality jobs.

“As a business guy, I’ve had to compete, create jobs, and make business decisions despite the onslaught of unintended consequences coming from Washington. Our current business environment is sucking the life out of our free enterprise system and preventing businesses from accessing capital. We need to dismantle the regulatory regime of Dodd-Frank, encourage entrepreneurial innovation, and unleash economic growth to get Americans working again.”

Senator Perdue will continue to serve on the Agriculture Committee where he is a strong voice for Georgia’s farmers and agribusiness.

“Agriculture is one of Georgia’s richest assets. It’s humbling to represent our farm families and agricultural traditions on this committee. Years of excessive regulations have hurt the farm economy and I will continue to work to both roll-back these regulations and advance Georgia’s agricultural interests.”

Back on the Budget Committee, Senator Perdue is working to reinvent the way Congress funds the federal government so Washington can tackle our debt crisis and protect our nation’s seniors and future generations.

“Our country is well past the tipping point in this debt crisis and Washington must get serious about cutting spending, budgeting responsibly, and saving Social Security and Medicare. I will continue to fight for Georgia’s priorities and to build a better future for our kids and grandkids.”

Senator Perdue is the only Fortune 500 CEO in Congress. Prior to his election to the U.S. Senate in 2014, Senator Perdue had never held public office and was inspired to shake up Washington and help change the direction of our country.