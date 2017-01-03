Savings Corner Presented by Coosa Valley Credit Union

Make Your Financial New Year’s Resolution a Reality in 2017

If you’ve made a few money mistakes in the past (who hasn’t?), now is a great time to start fresh! If you made a resolution to get your finances on track in 2017 (or even if you didn’t), you may be looking for some financial education to help answer some of your questions.

Here are some great resources to get you started. Check out the top 10 Personal Finance books of all time here: http://www.inc.com/geoffrey-james/top-10-personal-finance-books-of-all-time.html. Many of these have an e-book version, as well.

