Sandra Allen, 62, of Calhoun died at her son’s home on Monday January 2, 2017, following several months of declining health. Sandra was born in Gordon County on October 31, 1954; she was the daughter of the late James Alvin and Bertie Lee Chastain Wilson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tony Allen; her son, Jamie Brandon Parker; her brother, Johnny Wilson her mother-in-law, Opal Allen. Prior to her retirement, she was a computer operator at Mannington Mills.

Survivors include her son and his fiancé, Jason Parker and Tracy Bridges; her step-son, Cain Allen; her brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Carol Wilson; her sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Carley Hamsley; her grandchildren, Haley Parker, Hunter Parker, Cody Robinson, Josh Allen, Brody Allen, Brooklyn Allen, and Cheyenne Windiate; her sister-in-law, Sandra Lyles, and her husband, Mike; other loving friends and relatives.

The Allen family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, January 5 at 4:00 p.m. from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at Ryo, with Rev.Harold Owens and Rev. Ronnie Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers are Billy Wilson, Cody Robinson, Chad Hamsley, Chris Garland, Josh Allen, and Brodey Allen. Mrs. Allen’s body will lie in state at the church from 3:00 until the funeral at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.