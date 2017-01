Samantha Nacole Delgado, 18 of Rome, was arrested after attacking a 22 year-old man and then lying to police about him.

Police said that when questioning Delgado about the person she attacked she lied to them in an effort to prevent his arrest. Reports stated that the victim that she attacked had a warrant for his arrest on him.

Reports also said that a marijuana roach was found in the car where Delgado was sitting.

Delgado is charged with battery, willful obstruction of marijuana.