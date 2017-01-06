Rome Woman Arrested After Putting School Bus Children in Danger

Freida Denise Adams, 28 of Rome, was arrested on numerous charges Thursday after she allegedly passed a school bus that was unloading children at the corner of Wright and Howell Streets.

Reports stated that when an officer pulled Adams over she gave officers false information and proceeded to sign the ticket with a fake name. It was then discovered that Adams was wanted on a warrant for theft by taking.

Adams is charged with false statements and writings, passing a school bus in an unloading zone, first degree forgery, driving on expired license and probation violation.