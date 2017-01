Grant Tristan Crocker, 17 or Rome, turned himself into the Floyd County Jail Tuesday after he was accused of stealing a Glock 42 9mm handgun back on June 16, 2016.

Reports stated that Crocker also took 2 loaded magazines and a Blackhawk holster valued at $539.

Crocker is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a gun under the age of 18 years.