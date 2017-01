Jacquez D’Anthony Jolly, 17 of Rome, found himself behind bars over the weekend after he allegedly lied to police during a traffic stop.

Reports stated that Jolly gave police a fake name and date of birth during a traffic stop Friday on Turner McCall Blvd near Avenue A.

Jolly is charged with felonymaking false statements and writings, misdemeanors driving without a license, providing a false date of birth, driving a vehicle with suspended registration and a safety belt violation