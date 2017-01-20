Rome Police Identity Suspect in Shooting

The Rome Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit has identified the suspect in last night’s shooting incident as William Alexander Navarette (DOB 11/09/1983). He is a Hispanic male, 5’6” tall weighing 140 lbs. There is an active arrest warrant for Navarette at this time charging him with aggravated assault. Anybody with information related to the current whereabouts of Navarette is asked to call 911 immediatel.

On January 19, 2017, shortly after 11pm, 911 received a call regarding gun shots in the area of Alma Rd and Larkspur Lane in Rome, Ga. Officers responding located several shell casings in that area. Approximately 20 minutes later, 911 received a call that a person had just arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responding to the hospital determined that these two calls were related.

Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. The victim is continuing to undergo medical treatment and is in critical condition at this time. The Rome Police Department is currently investigating, developing leads and following up on them. Anybody with any information pertaining to this shooting is asked to please contact the Rome Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5111 or to call 911.

