Rome Police Investigating Taxi Cab Robbery

Rome police have launched an investigation into the robbery of a cab driver early Monday.

Reports stated that the suspect asked the cab to take them to South Rome from East Creekview Drive. The cab driver reports that during the drive the suspect changed his mind and asked to go to Grady Avenue in North Rome.

The driver told police that once they arrived at Grady Avenue the man told her to stop and then proceeded to give her a $20 bill.

However, before the man got out of the cab he got in the front seat and grabbed a purple folder that the driver kept her cash and identification papers in and fled on foot.

Reports added that the man only got away with the $20 he gave the driver.

The report indicates the man got his $20 bill back but did not get any other cash.