Rome Man Threatens Police During Traffic Stop

James Terry Holt, 42 of Rome, was arrested at the intersection of Hwy 27 and Booze Mountain, after police spotted him driving on the wrong side of the road.

Reports stated that after being pulled over officers noticed a strong alcohol smell coming from Holt. Officers said that he then refused all sobriety test.

Reports added that while being placed under arrest for DUI Holt threatened bodily harm to two Floyd County Police Officers.

A search of the car resulting in police finding several packages of suspected dangerous drugs in the center console.

Holt is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.