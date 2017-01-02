Rome Man Lies to Police, Found with Drugs

Antonio Lee MConnell, 32 of Rome, was arrested at the corner of Maple and East 20th Street New Years Day after he allegedly gave police a false name and date of birth.

Reports added that he then attempted to run from arresting officers.

A search of McConnell uncovered a bag of un-prescribed Hydrocodone pills.

McConnel is charge with drugs not in original container, giving false name to police, obstruction, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear and a probation violation.