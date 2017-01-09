Rome Man Found with Drugs and Gun Near Elementary School

Dusty Lee Hancock, 39 of Rome, was arrested on Monday on a dozen charges including drug possession and having a gun while being a convicted felon near East Central Elementary School.

Reports stated that officers were called to the intersection of Dean and East 19th Street to a loud noise complaint. When police arrived on scene they found Hancock in a parked car in the middle of a turn lane with music being heard over 500 feet away.

Reports went on to say that when Hancock attempted to make a turn his vehicle went into a ditch. It was then police said he threw a container outside the vehicle, which later was discovered to have methamphetamine, plastic bags and digital scales, inside.

Police added that they also found a gun and a knife that Hancock attempted to hid from them.

Hancock is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug related objects, two counts of tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and parole violation.