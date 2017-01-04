Rome Man Charged with Burglarizing Armuchee Laundromat

James Warren Simmons, 45 of Rome, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing the Armuchee Laundromat at 3672 Martha Berry Highway back on December 16, 2016.

Reports stated that Simmons not only allegedly destroyed wiring the in building. Authorities stated that the cost to repair and replace the wiring was close to $675.

Reports added that Simmons also removed the business security surveillance cameras valued at $700.

Simmons is charged with second degree burglary, second degree criminal damage to a business, and criminal trespass.