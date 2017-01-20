Rome Man Arrested for Stealing Cellphones

Walter Alfred Brookshire III, 19 of Rome, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole two cell phones and pushing its owner down on the floor out of a chair.

Reports stated that Brookshire grabbed a woman’s cellphone out of her hand. He then proceeded to push another woman out of a chair and onto the floor. Reports added that Brookeshire then proceeded to break two items belonging to the victim before running out of the home with two cellphones belonging to them. Police said that the crime occurred in front of an 18 month-old child.

Brookeshire is charged with simple assault, two counts of theft by taking, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.