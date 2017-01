Brandon Montae Henderson, 24 of Rome, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly grabbed a 27 year-old woman by the throat and caused visible bodily harm to her face.

Reports added that the attack occurred in front of a 6 year-old child.

Police stated that after arriving on the scene Henderson refused to follow orders and attempted to hinder his arrest and transport to the local jail.

Henderson is charged with battery, cruelty to children and obstruction of law enforcement.