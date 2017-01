Chadwick Earl Jones, 37 of Rome, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to hit a victim in the head with a clipboard during an argument.

Reports stated that Jones hit the victim on the left wrist, resulting in bruising and swelling. Reports added that he also hit the victim on the right side of her face with a wound up towel, resulting in redness and swelling.

The incident occurred at home on Burnett Ferry Road back on January 22nd.

Jones is charged with simple battery.