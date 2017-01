Jason Christopher Hennon, 38 of Rome, was arrested on Monday after allegedly harassing and threatening a man at his one on Prater Road.

Reports stated that Hennon refused to leave the man’s property and then acted in a violent manor toward him in an effort to start a physical fight.

Reports added that Hennon then continually attempted to harass the victim though text messages.

Hennon is charged with harassing communications, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.