Rome Man Arrested for Causing Disturbance at Floyd Medical Center

Andrew William Fowler, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was accused of yelling and causing a scene inside of Floyd Medical Center.

Report stated that Fowler was advised by law enforcement numerous times to sit down and be quit because his actions were scaring other patients.

Police said that that Fowler then prevented nurses and other staff to take care of patients because of the disturbance.

Fowler also allegedly hit and ribbed the short of a police officer during the altercation.

Reports added that the incident occurred don November 30, 2016

Fowler is charged with obstruction of police, interference with medical personal, and disorderly conduct.