Rome Man Arrested for Burglary

A 23 year-old Rome man, Dustin Terry Young, has a been charged with a second burglary charge in less than two weeks.

Reports stated that Young burglarized a home on Ramblewood Drive in Silver Creek for a second time on December 6, 2016.

Reports added that Young allegedly stole a Kindle Fire valued at $100.

Young is charged with first degree burglary.

Previous:

Young was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly went into a building at a home on Rablewood Drive in Silver Creek and stole a Craftsman drill and an electric sander. Reports stated that he later sold the items at Cash American Pawn.

Young is charge with second degree burglary and probation violation.