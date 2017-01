Hubert Robinson Hitchcock, 28 of Rome, was arrested at Mellow Mushroom on Broad Street Sunday after police said he was acting belligerent and highly intoxicated.

Reports added that Hitchcock claimed his wallet and hat was missing while making a scene. They added that while being booked at the Floyd County Jail he allegedly attempted to fight with deputies.

Hitchcock is charged with obstruction and city drunkenness.