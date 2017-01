Ronald Glenn Parker, 43 of Rome, was arrested over the weekend after police said he attacked another person with a large stick in Celanese.

Reports state that a witness observed Parker attempting to assault a victim with the stick in a yard of a home on Hickory Street. The witness added that the victim was able to get the stick from Parker and run the man off.

Parker was later found and arrested on Chatillon Road.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault.