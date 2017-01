Joel Wayne Davis, 26 of Rome, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly forced himself into a home on Green and Gold Blvd in which he had been previously banned from.

Reports also stated that Davis chased a man with a pocket knife with the “intent to cause bodily harm”. Reports added that the Davis then hit and scratched the victim, causing “clear visible markings”.

Davis is charged with battery, aggravated assault and criminal trespass.