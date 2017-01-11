Rome Competitive Baseball comes to Floyd County

This spring, the Rome Baseball League is teaming up with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation for the first time to offer Rome Competitive Baseball, a league for local kids with games played at Riverview Park (behind the levee).

Early registration for the USSSA-sanctioned league will start on Jan. 16th-29th and will cost $85. Regular Registration will be Jan. 30th – March 8th, costing $95, and registration links will be posted at rfpra.com/baseball. The league is open to kids ages 6U to 14U.

A coaches meeting will be held at Thornton Center at North Floyd Park on January 11th at 8 p.m., and anyone interested in coaching is invited to attend.

“We’re happy to be able to offer competitive baseball at the local level, due to popular demand,” said Shane McElwee, sports coordinator at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. “This is something we’ve wanted to do for some time and we’re happy to be partnering with Rome Baseball League to bring Rome Competitive Baseball to our young athletes.”

“Floyd County kids will have a place to play competitively without having to travel to different communities,” said Mike Swiger, President of the Rome Baseball League. “In this League, our focus is on the kids, on providing an opportunity for them to experience a more rigorous aspect of the game, here in their hometown. We want to bring back the community feel to competitive baseball, and we’re thrilled to be doing this in conjunction with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Without Kevin Cowling and Shane McElwee, this would not have been possible.”

For more information, Rome Competitive Baseball officials can be reached at 706-331-0939 or 706-936-6432 or 706-204-9994.