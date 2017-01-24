Ricky Bramblett, age 51 of Resaca, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 in Gordon Hospital.

Ricky was born on August 10, 1965 in Gordon County to the late Melvin Ray Bramblett and Irene Holland Bramblett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Tina Marie Bramblett Holden and Donna Kay Bramblett Kemp; grandparents, Roy and Dorothy Holland and Dick and Mable Bramblett; and an uncle, Wayne Bramblett. He was a member of Hill City Baptist Church, and was a Calhoun High School graduate Class of 1985. He served in the United States Army in Alaska at Fort Richardson for three and a half years, and was employed by Reeve’s as a truck driver. Ricky liked guns and knives. He was loved and trusted by children, family and friends.

Ricky is survived by his two brothers, Mike Bramblett and Timmy Bramblett and his wife Sheri both of Resaca; sister, Pam Bramblett Caplinger and her husband Billy Joe of Resaca; special nieces, Alicia and Brieann Bramblett; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 25th at 2pm from the Hill City Baptist Church with Reverend Barry Brock officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. Ricky will lie in state Wednesday at the church from 1pm until the funeral hour.

