RFPRD Spring Sports Registration starts Feb. 6th

Though Basketball season is just getting underway for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, it’s time for parents and students to start thinking about registering for Spring Sports.

Registration for baseball, softball and t-ball starts in February, and a triple-tier registration cycle offers different pricing opportunities for parents.

Early Registration is from Feb. 6th to 12th, Regular Registration runs from Feb. 13th to March 5th and Late Registration is from March 6th to 10th. During Regular and Late Registrations, parents get an additional $10 off per child within the same household after the first child registers.

For baseball and softball, Early Registration is $65, Regular Registration is $75 and Late Registration is $90.

For T-ball, Early Registration is $50, Regular Registration is $60 and Late Registration is $70.

For Rome Competitive League Baseball, registration is $85 for Early Registration which will be from Jan. 16th to Jan. 29th, and is $95 for Regular Registration which will run from Jan. 30th to March 8th.

Prep League Baseball is $1,000 and rosters and fees are due by Feb 10th.

T-ball is for ages 4 and 5, with an age control date of May 1, 2017. Children must already be 4 years old in order to participate in the program.

Baseball and softball are for 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U, and baseball has an age control date of May 1, 2017 while softball’s age control date is Jan. 1. 2017.

For more information, visit rfpra.com, or call 706.291.0766.