Rev. Bobby Green, age 83, of Silver Creek, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at his residence.

Rev. Green was born in Lindale, GA on February 1, 1933, son of the late Clarence Harl Green, Sr. and the late Louella Mann Green. He was also preceded in death by 2 sons, Anthony Harl Green and Michael Wayne Green, by 2 sisters, Janice Marlon Green and Glenda Faye Green, and by a brother, Clarence Harl Green, Jr.

He graduated from McHenry High School where he excelled in football, baseball, and was a cheerleader for the basketball team. Rev. Green was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He was ordained into Gospel Ministry at South Calhoun Baptist Church and served as Pastor for many churches in our area including: Southside Baptist Church, New Zion Baptist Church, Canaanland Baptist Church, Live Oak Baptist Church, and Silver Creek Baptist Church, all in Floyd County, and Riverview Drive Baptist Church in Calhoun. He was also a local radio personality with W. R. O. M. Radio Station and led a T. V. ministry locally for a number of years. Rev. Green was included as an actor in parts of the following movies: “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Return of the Titans,” and “The Apostle.” Later in his years, he published several books reflecting on his life in his beloved Lindale community. Rev. Green was a member of McFall Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Nina Shiver, to whom he was married on August 30, 1953; a daughter, Bobbie Green Sylve, Rome; 2 brothers, Dr. Jimmie A. Green, and his wife, Juanita, Rome, and Rev. J. Clinton Green, and his wife, Janie, Silver Creek; many nieces and nephews and 5 very special friends, Serenity and Lashay Jean-Pierre, Kevin and Keiyrn Roberts, and Amelia Viola.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his brothers, Dr. Jimmie A. Green and the Rev. J. Clinton Green, and his Pastor, the Rev. Kent Thomas officiating. Private interment will follow later in the Green Family Lot in Lindale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 2pm until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 3:30pm and include: John Green, Randy Green, Matt Ely, Rico Cordova, James McBurnett, and Roy Evans.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.