Floyd County police have launched an investigation into the theft of household items that was in a storage building at a home on Sproull Road.

Reports stated that the burglary occurred between New Year’s Day and last Friday, January 7th. They added that the home was vacated during that time.

Authorities said that the suspect(s) stole two TV’s a Homeelite trimmer, two riding lawn mowers, a push mower, a tool box with an assortment of tools, air compressor and a propane tank.