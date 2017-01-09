Paul Anthony Grady, age 43, of Lindale, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Grady was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 18, 1973, son of Josephine Kelly Barnett and the late John Grady. He worked for the Floyd County Water Department for 20 years and was currently working as a painting contractor, most recently working at Darlington School. Paul’s family was his life, he spent his time coaching his girls in softball and supporting his children in everything they did. He loved working in his yard and was a huge Atlanta Falcons fan.

Survivors include his wife, Lucy Garrett Grady; five children, Tatum Grady, Karli Grady, Sam Moland, Sophia Grady and Sylvia James Grady; a grandson, Brody Harris; a brother, Jimmy Grady and his wife, Angie; a nephew, Zachary Grady. He is also survived by his mother, seven other siblings.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 7pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Mr. Corey Rhodes, Ms. Barbara Brown and Rev. Jamie Hutcheson will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5pm until 6:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.