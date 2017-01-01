One Dead Following Weekend Fire in Cherokee County

One person is confirmed dead following a fire at Big Oak Campground near Little River on Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton at 6:06 a.m. witnesses across Lake Weiss noticed an apparent structure fire across at Big Oak Campground.

Firefighters from the Leesburg, Tucker’s Chapel, and Sand Rock Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene where multiple camper trailers were fully involved.

Upon extinguishing the structures the body of a male victim discovered inside one of the campers, Cherokee County Fire Marshal and Arson Investigator Shawn Rogers, along with the Cherokee County Coroner’s office were called to the scene.

The victim according Dr. Deaton has been identified as 67 year old Donald Terry Naylor, Deaton says that Investigators are still seeking to locate Naylor’s next of kin and they need your help.

Donald Naylor is described as a white male, standing five feet eleven inches tall weighing one hundred fifteen pounds. If you know him or members of his family you are asked to contact the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office at (256)-927-6612

Naylor’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy on Tuesday for complete forensic investigation as to the cause of death. The State Fire Marshal’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cherokee County Major Crimes Unit are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Members of the Cherokee Electric Co-Op were also on scene to restore power to the other residents of the campground.

WEIS Radio