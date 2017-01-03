Ms. Myrtle Hicks Ponder, age 69, of Rome GA and formerly of Cedartown, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 2, 2017.

Myrtle Ponder was born on July 15, 1947 in Seneca, South Carolina the daughter of Mr. Lewis Hicks and Mrs. Elise Cobb Hicks. She had worked in the healthcare field as a private sitter. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elise Cobb Hicks; a daughter, Anita Wheeler Dempsey and her son, Jeff Wheeler.

Myrtle Hicks Ponder is survived by her daughter, Jill Wheeler Shooks; her daughter and son in law, Candyce & Jeremy Isabell; her brothers and sisters in law, Olin & Christy Hicks and Anthony & Becky Hicks; her grandchildren, Shantel Shooks, Brandi Shooks, Morgan Isabell, Mason Isabell and Hope Dempsey. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated.

The Memorial Service for Myrtle Hicks Ponder will be conducted on Friday evening, January 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. from the Calvary Assembly of God with Rev. Randy Vines and Dr. Jerry Buttrum officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday afternoon, January 6, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until the service hour at the Calvary Assembly of God.

