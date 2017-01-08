Ms. Evelyn Bridges Freeman, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at a local hospital.

Ms. Freeman was born in Cedartown, Georgia on April 22, 1931, daughter of the late Oscar Bridges and the late Ozelle Davis Bridges. In her early career, Ms. Freeman was a hairdresser in the Rome area where she worked at the House of London and the Beauty Inn. Later in life, she served as Co-Director at Riverwood Senior Living. After retiring from Riverwood, she continued to work as a private sitter with the elderly well into her 70’s.

Ms. Freeman lived a selfless life of caring for her family and others. She loved to tend to her flower garden and was well known as a cat rescuer. A noble, intelligent woman who will be missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Ms. Freeman was preceded in death by a daughter, Merri Lee Stella, a sister, Ruby Hughes and a brother, Hugh Bridges.

Survivors include two daughters, Lynda Freeman, Rome and Donna Freeman and her husband, Bobby Weaver, Silver Creek; a son, John Freeman and his wife, Jeanne, Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Brent Pullen and his wife, Jennifer, Rome, Jay Freeman, Tallahassee, FL, Matt Freeman and his wife, Nikki, Chattanooga, TN, Jamie Holder and her husband, Michael, Calhoun, and Johnny Stella, Calhoun; great grandchildren, Emalee & Chase Weldon, Chloe & Evelyn Pullen, Alyssa & Cadence Stella, and Casen Holder.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 4pm at the Northview Cemetery in Cedartown. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 2 until 3pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.