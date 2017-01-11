Ms. Doris Elizabeth Bales French, age 84, of Rome, passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2016, at a local hospital.

Ms. French was born in Jefferson City, TN on November 13, 1932, daughter of the late William Franklin “Frank” Bales, Sr. and the late Lerleane Forgety Bales. She was also preceded in death by infant sons, David and Richard, by a sister, Betty Jean Blanton, by 2 brothers, W. F. “Pete” Bales, Jr. and W. T. “Dude” Bales, and by an infant granddaughter, Sara Hand. Ms. French graduated from Jefferson City High School and attended Carson-Newman College, where she was a football cheerleader. Prior to her retirement, Ms. French was employed by Rome City Schools for 28 years, serving as Secretary at East Rome Junior High, East Rome High, and Rome High Schools. She was former football cheerleading coach at East Rome High School, co-producer of East Rome’s annual Who’s Who, and was very active in the East Rome High Gladiator Club. She was an American Red Cross volunteer, a Floyd Medical Center volunteer, and had been active in the American Cancer Society, having served, for a time, as the local chairperson. Ms. French was an avid reader, played piano, and enjoyed listening to most all genres of music. Ms. French was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School.

Survivors include a daughter, Amy Ray, and her husband, Tom, Rome; a son, Brian French, Rome; a brother, W. H. “Bud” Bales, Talbott, TN; 6 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Dr. Monty Stallins will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12 noon until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.