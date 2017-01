Mrs. Velita Demeris Davis, age 83, of Leesburg, passed away Monday January 2nd at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday January 4th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Anderson officiating; burial will follow at Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2 PM Wednesday.

Pallbearers include Harry Davis, Mike Ledbetter, Tommy Green, Starrett Green, Darrell Green, and Danny Green.

Survivors include her husband John B. Davis; brother James B. Green; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Emily Marie Davis.

Mrs. Davis was a native of Cherokee County and a member of Leesburg Baptist Church.

