Mrs. Sara Joyce Clark Brown, 81, of Cedartown

Mrs. Sara Joyce Clark Brown, affectionately known by many as Moo Moo, age 81, of Cedartown, GA, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, January 2, 2017 with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Brown was born on April 24, 1935 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Ralph Thomas Clark, Sr. and Jimmie Lou Hall Clark. Sara was a native of Cedartown and loved her community. She retired following a 30 year career with the State of Georgia, Department Family and Children Services, as a Social Worker. Her service to her community, however, did not stop there. In 2003 she began a secondary career as a Bailiff with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, working in the Court’s system, where she served until her recent illness.

A devoted Christian, she was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown. She was a longtime Sunday School Teacher of various age groups, and most recently in the Ruth Sunday School Class. She was a member of the W.M.U., a Leader in the Church’s Prayer Chain, a member of the Church Choir for many years and loved volunteering at the First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center. She previously volunteered at Polk Medical Center for many years where she was recognized as Volunteer of the year. She was a member of the Polk Historical Society, an active member of the Polk County Republican Party and had enjoyed serving as a Elections Poll supervisor. She had a vivid outlook on life and enjoyed her own special brand of fun. Sara was a proud member of the Charming Red Hatters and was a longtime member of the ” Jimmie Lou Hand & Foot Card Club.” She loved her friends, her church family, but most of all adored and cherished her family, who was the center of her life.

Sara is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Laura Kelley and husband Rev. Doyle Kelley and Barbara Cooper and husband Dr. Gayland Cooper; her brother & sister-in-law, Tom Clark, Jr. and wife Freddie Clark; her grandchildren, State Representative Trey Kelley and wife Amy Kelley, Lee Kelley and his fiance’ Rachel Reid and Matt Kelley; nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Sara Joyce Brown will be conducted on Thursday morning, January 5, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary of the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Doyle Kelley and the Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Mr. Trey Kelley will deliver a Eulogy. Interment will follow in the Polk Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2016 from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home. Mrs. Brown will Lie in State at the First Baptist Church on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The following Gentlemen are asked to serve as Pallbearers: Judge Michael Murphy, Judge Richard Sutton, Sheriff Johnny Moats, Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon, Mr. Tommy Floyd, Mr. Glenn Frazier, Mr. Fred Smith and Mr. Ken Rowell. Members of the Ruth Sunday School Class and members of the “Jimmie Lou Hand and Foot Card Club” are asked to serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

The family respectfully requests that flowers please be omitted and memorial contributions be made in her memory to: American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or the First Baptist Church of Cedartown.

