Mrs. Pamela Ann Ray, age 61, of Summerville, GA, died Monday, January 2, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Ray was born March 9, 1955, in Carrollton, GA, daughter of the late Sammy Ray Blackmon and Nellie Mae Fowler Blackmon. She was a homemaker and attended the Pentecostal Worship Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lester Parker; and a nephew, Jerome Ira Patterson.

Mrs. Ray is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William Lester and Amanda Elizabeth Parker; a daughter, Katrina Michelle Brown; sisters and brother-in-law, Nancy Rebecca Patterson, Vanessa Diane and Aaron Lee Simpson; grandchildren, Joshua Shawn Parker, Brandon Chris Lindsey, Brianna Michelle Lindsey, James Caleb Lee, Aylyssa Rain Lee, and Breanna Aubrey Lee; great-grandchildren, Trinity Skye Parker and Bryson Lindsey.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ray will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 5, 2017, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andy Hutchins and Rev. Kevin Woods officiating. Interment will follow in the Summerville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Simpson II, Mark Turnmire, Eric Hargrove, Brandon Lindsey, Joshua Parker, John Tucker, and David Simpson.

Mrs. Ray will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2017.