Mrs. Mary Jane Price, age 39, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Price was born in Rome, Georgia on August 17, 1977, daughter of Evelyn Montgomery Brookshire and the late J. C. Brookshire. She was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include her husband, James E. “Jamie” Price, to whom she was married on June 6, 1997; a daughter, Alyssa Price, Lindale; three sons, Sabastian Brookshire, Zachery Price and Jonathan Price, all of Lindale; her mother, Evelyn Brookshire, Rome; a sister, Kelly Tillery; four brothers, James Brookshire, Elijah Brookshire, Moses Brookshire and Lee Salter; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30am and include: Edward Price, Tyler Price, Moses Brookshire, Sr., Moses Brookshire, Jr., Jeremy Leffel and Jason Carney.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.