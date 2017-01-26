Mrs. Linda Jean Dowdy Mobbs, age 64 of Rome

Mrs. Linda Jean Dowdy Mobbs, age 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in a local medical facility.

Linda was a native of Rome and was the proud daughter of the late Robert S. Dowdy and the late Lillie Culberson Dowdy-Keys. Linda graduated from Coosa High School in 1970 and went on to graduate from the Secretarial Program from Coosa Valley Technical School. She met her husband Bill when they were teenagers over the summer in 1969. They married two years after meeting and recently celebrated their 45th anniversary by renewing their vows on the beach, one of Linda’s favorite places. During their 45 years together they had three children; Robby, Shane and Kelly, as well as two grandchildren, Bryce Helie and Cierra Mobbs. Linda was an active member at Bush Arbor Baptist Church where she proudly served by helping cook Wednesday night supper for the youth of the church. Some of the things she loved to do most was spend time with her family and spoil her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her many close friends, celebrating holidays, especially Christmas. She took great joy in selflessly serving everyone around her and was a joy to be around. Her friends have recently described her as a “woman whose smile would light up the room as soon as she walked in”. She will be lovingly remembered by her smile, kindness, contagious laugh, and the unique ability to meet everyone she met leaving like they were a lifelong friend. She never left anyone she met as a stranger. She was preceded in death by a loving step-father, Bud Keys, and her loving father-in-law, William “Nana” Mobbs.

Linda is survived by her loving and devoted husband Bill Mobbs; their children, Robby Mobbs, Shane Mobbs and Kelly, and Jay Barnett; their grandchildren, Bryce Helie and Cierra Mobbs, all of Rome, GA. Other survivors include her loving mother-in-law, Mary Mobbs, Rome, and her sister-in-law and family, Eva & Dan Cox and their children, Chad Cox & Danette Wilson, Cave Spring. Linda is also survived by her dearest friend, “sister”, Terri Swanson and her husband Anthony, as well as special cousins that were her adopted siblings growing up, Bobbie & his wife, Pat McBurnett, and David Stinson & his wife, Jan.

The family will welcome visitors this Saturday, January 28th, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Bush Arbor Baptist Church. Following visitation a Celebration of Linda’s Life will be officiated by Rev. Dale Byars and Dr. Charlie Blalock.

The family respectfully requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or to Bill and Linda’s home church, 3290 Bush Arbor Baptist Church, Blacks Bluff Road, Rome, GA 30165 in lieu of flowers.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel makes this announcement on behalf of the family.