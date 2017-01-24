Mrs. Ivey Eugenia Lindsey, age 83, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 24, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Lindsey was born in Bartow County on October 2, 1933, daughter of the late Ivey Costlow and the late Eva Meeks Costlow. She was a homemaker and was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Weldon L. Lindsey, and by 2 brothers, Dennis Costlow and Lee Costlow.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Jane Locklear, and her husband, Gene, Cedartown and Nancy Snead, Cedartown; a son, Anthony Lindsey, and his wife, Sandra, Cedartown; 2 brothers, Neil Costlow and Ben Costlow, both of Taylorsville; a sister, Hazel Williams, Taylorsville; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 12noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Tommy Chapman, the Rev. Donald Lindsey, and Mr. Kenny Moore will officiate with Breann Lindsey presenting a eulogy. Interment will follow in New Bethel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 11:30am and include: Jeremy Snead, Bobby Bennett, Blake Bennett, Trevor Bennett, Gene Locklear and Daniel Davis.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.