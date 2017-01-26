Mrs. Hazel Cole Head, age 71, of Lindale, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Head was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 18, 1945, daughter of the late Dewey Minter and the late Hattie Belle Jordan Minter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dan L. Head, and by two sisters. Mrs. Head was a homemaker and had attended the Lindale Church of God of Prophecy.

Survivors include four sons, David Malone, Lindale, Dewey Malone, Lindale, Chad Head and his wife, Jessica, Silver Creek, and Scotty Miller, Chatsworth; three step-daughters; one step-son; a sister, Annie Faye Silvers, Silver Creek; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ted Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday for 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30pm and include: Cayden Head, Jason White, Jeff White, Lance Quinn, Wayne Malone and Tommy Malone.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.